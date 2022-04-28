Falkirk Council election: Candidates and issues in Lower Braes ward

The long-running saga to get planning permission for Gilston Park – nearly 25 years since it was first mooted – could at last be coming to a conclusion.

Falkirk councillors did not want to give planning permission for the 500 new homes – but the decision was taken out of their hands when the proposals became part of the local development plan, approved by the Scottish Government reporter.

That was despite strong opposition from residents who said they are worried about the pressure the new houses will put on health services, local schools, parking at Polmont station and the local road network.

Gilston Park could be one of the issues of interest to voters as they head to the polls.

As the planning permission is still to be finalised, the debate will rumble on. Likewise, residents will expect councillors to keep an eye on developments at Avondale’s recycling facility, after anger that an application for a new hazardous waste facility did not go to councillors for a final decision, before being approved.

Other issues are similar to neighbouring wards: litter and fly tipping continue to spark outrage although many residents are prepared to roll their sleeves up and help clean up. And for many people, potholes and bin collections will continue to be top of their to-do list for any new councillors.

Who won in 2017?

Malcolm Nicol, Scottish Conservative and Unionist, 1864 (First Preference votes) Adanna McCue, Scottish National Party (SNP), 1632 (FPv) Alan Nimmo, Scottish Labour Party, 760 (FPv)

The background

The SNP’s Adanna McCue is the only sitting councillor standing once more in the Lower Braes. Conservative Malcolm Nicol has bowed out of local politics, while Labour’s Alan Nimmo is standing in Grangemouth, where he lives.

Cllr McCue, who has had the portfolio for education, is hoping that she and her SNP colleague Gordon Forrest will both be returned in a bid to form a majority administration.

The Conservative opposition this time comes from James Kerr, who up until now has represented the Upper Braes. Mr Kerr spent two years of his term as in Independent after being one of three men charged with ‘planning concerns’, until the Procurator Fiscal decided there should be no proceedings taken. Returning to the Conservative group, he quickly became group leader.

Labour’s new candidate is Anne Hannah, who has been a local government officer campaigning to support people with disabilities, families and older people.

Doug Sheehan is standing for the Scottish Greens; Scott Fallon for Alba; and Hunter Ashley for the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

Who can I vote for?

Lower Braes (Ward 8) – three councillors to be elected

Scott Fallon, Alba Party for Independence;

Gordon Forrest, Scottish National Party (SNP);

Anne Hannah, Scottish Labour Party;

James Kerr, Scottish Conservative and Unionist;

Adanna McCue, Scottish National Party (SNP);

Doug Sheehan, Scottish Green Party;