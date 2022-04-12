Falkirk Council election: Bo'ness and Blackness ward
On Thursday, May 5, voters will go to the polls to chose from 63 candidates hoping to be elected as one of the 30 members of Falkirk Council.
The SNP is fielding 16 candidates, Labour has 11 candidates, while the Conservative & Unionists have 10.
The Scottish Green Party, looking for its first seat in the Falkirk area, is fielding nine candidates. There are also four for the Liberal Democrats, three for Alba and one candidate for UKIP.
There are also nine Independent candidates. Two of them are councillors who are seeking re-election despite ending their party affiliations – John McLuckie, formerly Labour, will stand in the Upper Braes while Ann Ritchie, formerly SNP, will stand in Bo’ness.
Polling will take place between the hours of 7am and 10pm on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by midnight on Monday, April 18.
Three councillors are to be elected for the Bo’ness and Blackness (Ward 1). The full list of candidates standing for election in this ward are: David Aitchison, Scottish Labour Party; Stacey Devine, SNP; Lynn Munro, Scottish Conservative and Unionist; Debra Pickering, Scottish Green Party; Nicholas William Pitts, Scottish Liberal Democrats; Ann Ritchie, Independent.
The other eight Falkirk Council wards are: Upper Braes, Lower Braes, Falkirk South, Falkirk North, Bonnybridge and Larbert, Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst, Denny and Banknock, and Grangemouth.