Falkirk Council: Councillor James Bundy backs Rishi Sunak as next Prime Minister

Now that MPs have finished voting to narrow the candidates down to two, the contest to become the next leader of the Tories – and the next Prime Minister – is in the hands of the Conservative party membership.

The Falkirk North councillor publicly gave his backing to Kemi Badenoch at the start of the campaign after previously calling on Boris Johnson to resign.

Cllr Bundy said: “I’m disappointed that Kemi Badenoch didn’t make the final two to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and our country’s next Prime Minister.

Falkirk North Councillor James Bundy is now backing Rishi Sunak as next UK Prime Minister.

“Not only would she have provided a fresh start, but as Prime Minister, she would have been a strong advocate for our United Kingdom and free speech; promoted sustainable economic growth; and tackled the cost of living through pragmatic economic management.

“With two candidates now remaining, I will be looking to see what candidate aligns closer to Kemi’s vision for our country. Just now, I believe that Rishi Sunak is that candidate.

“Regardless of who becomes our next party leader, it’s my hope that we will see the next generation of Conservative MPs enter the Government. That means a senior Government role for both Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat, who I thought also ran an excellent leadership campaign with the union at its centre.”