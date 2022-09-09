Falkirk Council: Councillor calls for better services after McGill's take over from First Bus

On September 7, First Bus announced an agreement to sell it’s Scotland East business and all of its routes to McGill’s Group.

The sale, which will complete later this month, includes the First Bus depots in Larbert and Bannockburn. It also includes over 200 buses which are currently operated in the region by approximately 550 staff.

The sale comes after months of complaints about First Bus, which came under fire for unreliable and erratic services as it struggled to get enough drivers to run its routes.

Councillor Claire Mackie-Brown is hoping the First Bus sale to McGill's would lead to improved bus services

The problems included 19 services that are paid for by Falkirk Council and there was an outcry when huge cuts were made to services due to rising costs combined with a lower budget.

Upper Braes councillor Claire Mackie-Brown held meetings with First Bus about the impact the unreliable services were having on her constituents in some of Falkirk’s most rural villages.

Many were left late for work or unable to get to work and back home.

As early as February this year, a petition had called for the Scottish Transport Commissioner and Falkirk Council to take action over First Bus’s lack of service.

It stated: “They marooned the elderly in Stenhousemuir, forced commuters from Polmont to take multiple trains to Larbert or arrive hours late and now factory workers heading to Bo’ness will struggle to get there for eight o’clock, never mind six, meaning many will have to fork out daily for expensive cabs that mean they will be earning less money than if they were out of work and on benefits.”

Further cuts to services announced in August made it clear that things were not about to improve.

After speaking to First Bus management, CouncillorMackie-Brown was not convinced they had any answers to the problems the company was facing and was unsurprised when the news broke about the sale to McGills.

Ms Mackie-Brown said: “The feedback about the sale has been very positive and I have heard they are determined to make improvements.

“Whether that means we get a Sunday service back or a more reliable service, any improvements will be welcome.”

Following the news of the deal, Ms Mackie-Brown has been in contact with McGill’s CEO Robert Ritchie who told her they are keen to speak to local people about the kind of services they need.

“My ward is one of the worst affected so he is keen to speak to people and look at what can be done,” she said.

“I understand that First Bus had to make decisions about cost cutting that were ultimately going to impact passengers but I think they went too far and the impact was too great.