Run by Falkirk Council in partnership with the Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, Community Choices aims to provide local people with a way to apply for public funding to improve their local area and vote to decide how public money is spent.

Since launching last year, 103 community projects have benefitted from £1.9 million of funding.

Two grants are available – Small Grant: up to £5,000 for projects that will make a real difference to the lives of people living in each ward; or Place-based Capital Grant: to support proposals that need a capital investment of more than £5,000 to build something new, improve an asset or purchase equipment.

Falkirk Golf Club secured funding to improve access around the course for all their members

Projects must aim to make your community either fairer, healthier, more connected or more inclusive.

Projects that meet the criteria of the grant applied for will be put to a public vote in January 2023 and must secure at least ten of the total eligible votes cast in that ward to secure Community Choices funds.

The closing date for submissions is Friday, December 2.

Securing Place-based Capital funds of £39,800 helped Falkirk Golf Club make its clubhouse more accessible for all members of the community to use and its 18-hole golf course more playable for golfers of all ages.

Nicky Barr, club captain, said the funding had helped the club become "far more inclusive", adding: “People with mobility issues and wheelchair users can now access the clubhouse more easily and if playing golf navigate around the course using the new paths work.”

Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, added: “We are starting to see the fruits of the first two rounds of Community Choices, with several projects having already come to fruition and others well on their way to realising the benefits they sought to achieve.

“Projects that have successfully secured Community Choices funds have been diverse and wide-ranging coming for community groups large and small, each bringing to life the aims of the initiative – to make the Falkirk area and the communities that live within it fairer, healthier, more connected, or more inclusive.