A report going to Falkirk Council’s executive next week highlights changes that include splitting the council ward of Denny & Banknock and moving part of it into Cumbernauld & Kilsyth constituency for future Holyrood elections.

The executive will be asked to agree that the council should object to the proposals, which are being put forward by Boundaries Scotland as part of its ongoing review.

The review is necessary to make sure that as the population of different areas changes over time, each MSP is elected by and represents roughly the same number of people.

The latest proposal for Holyrood boundary changes could impact on voting, councillors will be told. Pic: File image

Provisional proposals made last year – during the first stage of the review – were that the Falkirk Council area would maintain Falkirk East and Falkirk West constituencies as they are, with no changes.

This was accepted by officers and no representations were made at that point in the review process. The latest proposals, however, are suggesting significant changes:

A new Falkirk North constituency would have an electorate of around 62,222 and contain part of Denny and Banknock; Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst; Bonnybridge and Larbert; Falkirk North council ward; and Falkirk South council ward.

A new Linlithgow and Falkirk South constituency would have a Falkirk electorate of 49,611 out of a total of 65,523 and contain: Bo’ness and Blackness; Grangemouth; Lower Braes; and Upper Braes along with one full and one part Ward from West Lothian with a combined electorate of 15,912.

The remainder of the Denny & Banknock ward would become part of Cumbernauld & Kilsyth for future Holyrood elections.

The report to councillors suggests that splitting the boundaries could lead to unnecessary confusion for voters and perhaps administrative difficulties for delivering elections.

Boundaries Scotland says it welcomes all comments on the proposals, whether supportive or not, to help inform deliberations but all feedback must be received by Wednesday, May 15.