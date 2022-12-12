The charity Forth Environment Link (FEL) has joined forces with Falkirk Council to seek volunteers for the Garden Buddies programme. The idea is to match keen gardeners with community growing initiatives, allowing them to share their horticultural skills with the wider community.

FEL’s food project officer, Vicki Ferguson said: “More and more local communities are interested in growing their own fruit and vegetables. But often, they lack confidence or the skills to do so.”

She explained that anyone who wanted to share their skills and exprtises could aply to take part, with the Garden Buddies programme providing some training and matching them with a local community project.

The charity is particularly looking for volunteers with food-growing skills and knowledge, but full training and support will be provided.

Vicki added: “We’re looking for green fingered volunteers who are able to advise community gardens on what and how to grow food. It will allow local groups to feel more confident about growing in future years and helping improve local access to good quality food.”

They would like to hear from volunteers who could give around four to six hours of their time during the growing season (from March to September) and travel expenses will be covered. Volunteers will also be supported by Falkirk Council’s community growing officer, Sarah Watts.

Sarah said: “I think volunteers might be surprised about how much they get out of it. You can’t beat community growing projects for meeting new people or the buzz of working alongside enthusiastic gardeners.

“Add to that the glow you’ll get from helping to make a difference – whether that’s extra veg going to a food pantry or how good people feel when they get outside and do something. And they are all small but significant ways of tackling the climate emergency!”