Falkirk Council agree to consult in introducing tourist tax

Falkirk councillors have agreed to look at creating a tourist tax it hopes will generate £1 million that can be used to improve facilities for visitors to the district.

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive agreed to begin the process of consulting on the proposed visitor levy, which is likely to add a five per cent charge to the cost of tourist accommodation.

Members heard that the consultation process is likely to take around two years and will include discussion on how any levy money would be spent.

Officers told the meeting that the projects funded would also benefit local people as well as improve visitors’ experience .

The proposed tourist tax income would be used in areas where visitors already attend, such as Callendar House. Pic: Michael Gillen

Projects that are suggested in the report include: street cleansing and litter management in places substantially used by visitors; parks maintenance and management; increased accessible toilet provision; town dressing and festive lighting; and events and cultural programming.

Michael McGuinness, Falkirk Council’s head of planning, growth and climate change, said that studies of similar taxes across Europe have shown that it does not have a negative impact but there is evidence that extra funding would make positive improvements that encourage visitors.

Mr McGuinness added that the greatest challenge would be getting the “systems and processes in place” but the intention is to make sure that collecting the money would be made “as simple as possible” for the businesses involved.

Members were also told that the consultation will also look at the possibility of exemptions for some cases, such as people visiting relatives in hospital.

People who come to see the local tourist attractions, including The Kelpies, and stay overnight would be subject to the new levy under the proposals. Pic: Michael Gillen

Other suggestions that will be looked at include a cap on the number of nights visitors are charged, which would help workers staying in the district for longer periods of time.

The leader of the council, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, said implementing the levy would require significant work and at this stage the council was only being asked to allow a draft scheme to be developed.

According to the report, Falkirk now attracts over 800,000 unique visitors with over 500,000 of those staying in accommodation overnight in the area – contributing to a visitor economy that is now worth £150 million.

Major visitor attractions include the Kelpies, which attract 850,000 visitor per year and the Falkirk Wheel which gets 500,000 visits per year, although visitor numbers are continuing to grow and the Kelpies aim to achieve one million visits a year by 2028.

With the newly opened Rosebank distillery in Falkirk, along with plans for a new town hall with theatre, and a £3 million art park that is being developed through the local Growth Deal, the council believes the area’s visitor economy will continue growing.

Last year, the Visitor Levy act gave Scottish local authorities the power to apply a fee to those staying in paid accommodation within their area and currently Edinburgh, Stirling, Highland and Argyle and Bute are already looking at the proposal.

This would be collected at point of sale by businesses and passed to the council for spending on projects that will all be linked to tourism and the visitor economy.

Consultants commissioned by the council have estimated that a levy could generate revenues between £1,000,000 and £1,500,000 before costs (such as set up and collection costs).

However, the report cautions that this estimate of levy funds would need further investigation and more in-depth analysis if the council proceeds with the scheme.

While there was general agreement from councillors, Baillie Billy Buchanan asked for it to be noted that he did not agree with the proposal as he felt it would be detrimental to the area.

In response to the council’s discussions, the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers issued a statement urging the council to “listen to the voice of business”.

Fiona Campbell, CEO of the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers, said: “With the ambitions to grow Falkirk’s visitor economy, as well to protect businesses like self-catering and B&Bs who are still grappling with recent regulatory changes like short-term let licensing, this policy is too important to get wrong. Falkirk Council must listen to the voice of business who will ultimately be responsible for administering this.

“Moreover, it is important to understand that this is a tax on a tax: the five per cent levy itself would be subject to 20 per cent VAT, something unheard of in Europe. Other destinations have a reduced rate of VAT on tourism services, where Scotland does not.

“Our message to the council is simple: if you intend to do this, do it right first time. Overall, any levy must be set fairly, have good governance and thoughtful implementation at its heart, and monies raised for tourist infrastructure only. Failure to take these steps could result in a policy that erodes the very industry it is supposedly intended to support.”

A report seeking a final decision on a visitor levy will be brought back to the council’s Executive in 2026/27.