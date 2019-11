All the candidates for the 2019 General Election have been announced.

Nominations for the December 12 vote closed at 4pm today.

There are five candidates standing for the Falkirk seat which has been held by the SNP since 2015.

They are: Safia Ali (Scottish Labour Party), Tom McLaughlin (Scottish Green Party), Johnny McNally (Scottish National Party), Lynn Munro (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) and Austin Stanley Reid (Scottish Liberal Democrats).