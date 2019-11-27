Falkirk-born Tory candidate suspended over alleged anti-Muslim language

The Conservatives have pulled the plug on a Falkirk-born hopeful vying for the Glasgow Central seat in next month’s General Election.

Tory candidate Flora Scarabello – a former senior dux at St Mungo’s High School – has had support for her campaign for Glasgow Central withdrawn by the party and is now subject to an internal investigation, following the submission of a complaint to the party’s central office about the alleged use of anti-Muslim language.

While the party investigates that complaint, Ms Scarabello will have her membership suspended.

However, the deadline for removing her as a candidate has passed, meaning there is no option but for her name to still appear on the ballot paper.

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “We take allegations like this extremely seriously. There is no place in the Scottish Conservatives for anti-Muslim language, or any other form of racial or religious discrimination.

“As such, we have immediately suspended the candidate and the complaint will be thoroughly investigated.”