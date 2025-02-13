Falkirk area MP secures Westminster debate on Israel - Palestine conflict

Grangemouth MP Brian Leishman has called for – and secured – a debate in Westminster regarding Israel’s occupation of Palenstine.

Mr Leishman brought the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Advisory Opinion on Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories debate to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, February 12.

The main judicial body of the United Nations, the ICJ last July said in a landmark opinion that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories is against international law.

While the UK ambassador to the UN said Britain supported the central findings of the not legally binding opinion, the UK abstained at the General Assembly on

September 18 where an overwhelming majority of nations demanded that Israel brings an end to its unlawful occupation.

Speaking ahead of opening the debate, Mr Leishman said: “The hard truth is the UK needs introspection and self-reflection in light of the ICJ opinion. For decades, we have looked away and ignored the suffering of the Palestinian people.

“We must review the government’s diplomatic, political, trade, economic and military relations with Israel to identify any aspects that assist and empower the illegal

occupation of Palestinian territories.

“It is time for the UK Government to show international and moral leadership and ban the importation of goods from illegal settlements as this gives credibility to their existence.

“I am also calling for an end to all arms sales to Israel as this enables its continued violations of international law. We must bring our policies in line with ICJ’s advisory opinion and compel Israel to bring an end to its unlawful presence in occupied territory as quickly as possible.

“This includes the evacuation of all of its settlers from the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip while paying reparations to the Palestinian people for

damages caused.

“The ICJ is clear that all states have an obligation not to aid or assist the illegal occupation to ensure compliance with international law through measures diplomatic and economic.

“Will the UK Government side with an apartheid state that has displaced and contained people in an open air prison while committing genocide or will we join

states that recognise Palestine and call for justice for its indomitable people?”

Mr Leishman was joined by other speakers at the debate, including MPs Jeremy Corbyn, Hamish Falconer and Richard Burgon.