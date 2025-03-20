"Extraordinarily high" energy costs raised in Parliament by Falkirk MP
Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank says he now wants to hear directly from residents suffering fuel poverty as he raised the issue in Westminster and asked energy minster Ed Miliband for a meeting to discuss the problem.
Mr Stainbank said he has been very concerned to hear about the plight of residents of Braes villages in particular, where gas is currently being installed, but residents with electric heating systems have faced soaring costs for many years.
A survey launched recently will help him understand the issues he has been hearing about from many Braes residents, such as faulty meters, duplicate meters and poor communication from energy providers.
Urging people to take the survey on social media, he said: “From my inbox to conversations on doorsteps and with residents one thing is clear: energy costs have been too high for too long in the Braes villages largely due to heating systems that are simply not fit for purpose.”
After speaking in Parliament, Mr Stainbank said: “The reports from Braes Villages residents about extraordinarily high energy costs are deeply concerning. It is unacceptable that people are experiencing financial hardship and fuel poverty.
“I have launched a heating survey for residents of the Braes villages online until the end of April and distribute new paper copies through my office, while maintaining my attention to this issue as a priority and raising the issue directly with Ministers.
“I am committed to understanding this issue fully and hearing directly from those affected through surveys and meetings with relevant stakeholders, to advocate for urgent further solutions and ensure no one struggles to heat their home”.
In parliament he welcomed the Labour government’s warm homes plan, announced by energy minister Ed Miliband but added: “Failures from governments, energy companies and local authorities over a number of years have left my constituents paying huge energy costs.”
He highlighted “poor connectivity, failure to install Smart Meters, or not working when they are installed as well as the not-fit-for-purpose electric heating systems in the Braes villages”, and asked Mr Miliband for a meeting.
