EU election: SNP come out top in Falkirk

The SNP were celebrating after a resounding success in the Falkirk area at the European Parliamentary elections.

But the surprise of the night was the number of votes polled by the Brexit Party.

SNP came top with 18,102 votes.

In second place was the Brexit Party with 7160.

Labour came third with 4132, the Conservatives next on 3913 and the Liberal Democrats on 3836.

The Scottish Greens polled 2717, Change UK 1044 and UKIP 932.

Of the two independent candidates Gordon Edgar polled 230 and Ken Parke 68.

There were 138 rejected papers.

The turnout was 35.6 per cent – one of the lowest in Scotland – with 42,272 from the 118,907 of those eligible to vote going to the polling station last Thursday.

Reacting to the result, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, the SNP leader of Falkirk Council, said: “This result reiterates the Scottish view is a desire to stay in Europe.

“Nationally, there is a very clear statement that our voice cannot be ignored.”

Scotland will return six MEPs to represent the country which is considered to be one constituency.