Empty buildings across Falkirk will no longer get rates relief

Empty non-domestic properties across Falkirk – including listed buildings – will no longer be given 100 per cent rates relief indefinitely councillors have agreed, in a bid to stop buildings being disused for long periods of time.

At a recent executive, members agreed to stop long-term rates relief for non-domestic properties, a change they believe will give owners a “greater incentive to bring properties back into use”.

At the moment, 100 per cent rates relief is available for properties that are listed buildings, such as Airth Castle, which has attracted criticism for being left vacant and exposed to attacks by vandals.

The leader of the council, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, said the new policy “would reduce costs and incentivise growth, which is very much needed in the area”.

Starting in April, no property will receive indefinite 100 per cent rates relief and theminimum level of relief offered will be reduced from 10 per cent to five per cent.

The only exceptions will be for properties which cannot be occupied by law or are under a compulsory purchase order.

Councillors also agreed, however, that anyone taking on a long-term empty property and bringing it back into use will get a 50 per cent discount for six months and then be eligible for Fresh Start Relief, which could provide a year at 100 per cent relief.

Empty Property Relief was the responsibility of the Scottish Government until April 2023, when the charge was devolved to local authorities.

While some councils took the opportunity to make changes straight away, Falkirk Council has reviewed the situation, keeping a keen eye on how other local authorities are faring. .

In a report to the executive, officers said that where it had been implemented “there have been indications of success” when used alongside other economic activities.

Members were told that in Aberdeen the policy has been used as “a driver of economic regeneration” in the town centre.

Councillor Jack Redmond raised a concern that the policy might have a negative effect on listed buildings.

He said: “If it’s uneconomical to own it, it might be difficult to sell it.

“It’s a worry from my point of view that they may be hard to renovate or sell and not as easy to re-purpose as some might be.”

He was told that the hope was it would encourage people not to hang onto listed buildings and allow them to fall into disrepair.

Council officer Paul Ferguson said that having looked at other local authorities he was “comfortable it is the right thing to do” although the success of the policy will be reviewed to make sure it is right for Falkirk Council.

He said: “What we are seeing is a disincentive – there is a risk that people don’t do anything because they don’t have to do anything.”

“Edinburgh accounts for more than half the listed buildings in Scotland and they applied this policy last year with no negative outcomes.

The meeting also heard that businesses struggling to pay the rates would be offered support until a property is sold.

The total cost of empty relief for the 2023/24 financial year was £1.3 million and the proposed policy would have seen that cost reduce to around £1 million, the cost of which is more than covered by a Scottish Government grant.

Rate payers currently receiving 100 per cent rates relief will be written to, advising them of the change.