Election candidates invited to have say on the future of the Grangemouth refinery at hustings

The public will have a chance to hear from general election candidates when a hustings takes place next week.

To mark 100 years of the Grangemouth refinery, the event will take place on Tuesday, June 11, in the town’s Bowhouse Community Centre in Bowhouse Road, starting at 7.30pm.

It is promoted by Unite the Union and all the candidates for the Alloa and Grangemouth Westminster seat have been invited to attend.

Encouraging people to attend, a spokesperson said: “Come and hear what they have to say about the site, workforce and community at the centre of Scotland's industrial heartland in the run-up to the general election.”

The meeting will give candidates a chance to speak about the future of Grangemouth refinery. Pic: Michael Gillen

The SNP’s John Nicolson, who was the MP for Ochil and South Perthshire since the 2019 general election, is hoping to be returned to Westminster as the representative for the new constituency.

He says while on the campaign trail and speaking to voters one issue has dominated conversations with those living and working in the Grangemouth area – the future of its plant.

Mr Nicolson said: “We are all so proud to have the Grangemouth plant. It’s the beating heart of our community.

"It dominates the skyline and is core to so many families’ economic well being. It must have a long term, sustainable future preserving jobs and remarkable, world leading skills.

"Scotland once had a vibrant steel and car industry and the threat to Grangemouth makes me shudder. And what makes me shudder all the more is some politicians who, just like fly by night pop up stall holders, arrive for a few weeks to sell snake oil cures.”

Looking forward, he added: “Grangemouth's long term future security needs all of us working together. It needs governments and unions and all of the community working together in a grown-up conversation about our energy needs and the best security for the unique and invaluable skills of our workforce.”

He promised if elected to work with the Scottish and UK governments to ensure investment for “a sustained and long term future”, adding: “We will not and cannot make the mistakes of the past and let such a strategically important industry ebb away.”Other candidates currently announced as standing for Alloa and Grangemouth are: Eva Comrie, Independent; Tom Flanagan, Workers Party of Britain; Brian Leishman, Labour Party; and Kenny MacAskill, Alba Party.

The full list of those standing will be known when nominations close on June 7.

Meanwhile, the SNP’s Falkirk candidate Toni Giugliano said: “Now one week into the general election campaign, the local SNP campaign is in full swing and I am really encouraged by the responses on the doors to our positive vision of a better Scotland, free from Westminster governments we didn't vote for.

"People across Falkirk are engaged in a range of issues – most importantly the impact of austerity, Brexit and the cost of living crisis, all of which have been imposed on Scotland by Westminster.