News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Denny councillor puts himself forward as SNP candidate for Falkirk Westminster seat

A Denny councillor has announced his bid to be the SNP candidate for the Falkirk parliamentary seat.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 15:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Following the announcement from John McNally that he would be standing down at the next general election, the Nationalists need to select a new candidate for the seat they have held since 2015.

At that time they snatched the seat from Labour with Mr McNally having the largest majority – 19,701 votes – of any Scottish MP, while his 34,831 votes were said to be largest polled by any SNP candidate in any election at that time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul Garner took over the Denny seat on Falkirk Council vacated by Mr McNally and now he has thrown his hat into the ring to succeed him as the Westminster candidate.

Councillor Paul Garner has announced he is standing for selection as the SNP's Falkirk Westminster candidate . Pic: Falkirk CouncilCouncillor Paul Garner has announced he is standing for selection as the SNP's Falkirk Westminster candidate . Pic: Falkirk Council
Councillor Paul Garner has announced he is standing for selection as the SNP's Falkirk Westminster candidate . Pic: Falkirk Council
Most Popular

The father-of-one said: “Following the news of the decision made by John McNally not to contest the next general election, and with the final boundary review placing Denny and Banknock at the heart of the new constituency, I have been absolutely humbled and overwhelmed by the support I have received from local members, colleagues and a number of constituents, all encouraging me to put my name forward for selection as the party’s candidate to contest the seat at the next election.

“After some discussions and careful consideration with my wife, and with my family and friends, I have fully considered the privilege that my peers have given me, by encouraging me to pursue a more extensive level of service to my community, and therefore I have decided to put my name forward for nomination.”

The selection process is expected to be concluded by November when the constituency party announces its choice to stand.

Related topics:SNPLabourFalkirk Council