Denny councillor puts himself forward as SNP candidate for Falkirk Westminster seat
Following the announcement from John McNally that he would be standing down at the next general election, the Nationalists need to select a new candidate for the seat they have held since 2015.
At that time they snatched the seat from Labour with Mr McNally having the largest majority – 19,701 votes – of any Scottish MP, while his 34,831 votes were said to be largest polled by any SNP candidate in any election at that time.
Paul Garner took over the Denny seat on Falkirk Council vacated by Mr McNally and now he has thrown his hat into the ring to succeed him as the Westminster candidate.
The father-of-one said: “Following the news of the decision made by John McNally not to contest the next general election, and with the final boundary review placing Denny and Banknock at the heart of the new constituency, I have been absolutely humbled and overwhelmed by the support I have received from local members, colleagues and a number of constituents, all encouraging me to put my name forward for selection as the party’s candidate to contest the seat at the next election.
“After some discussions and careful consideration with my wife, and with my family and friends, I have fully considered the privilege that my peers have given me, by encouraging me to pursue a more extensive level of service to my community, and therefore I have decided to put my name forward for nomination.”
The selection process is expected to be concluded by November when the constituency party announces its choice to stand.