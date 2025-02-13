Deepfake takedown: Falkirk MP welcomes Westminster's action on AI-powered fraudsters
He was responding to confirmation of the Government’s approach to tackling deepfake technology, AI-generated phishing scams, and other forms of fraud.
The Government is legislating to ban non-consensual sexual deepfakes through the Data (Use and Access) Bill, ensuring AI-generated fraud falls under the Online
Safety Act, and collaborating with the Home Office and HM Treasury via the Joint Fraud Taskforce to combat fraud across multiple sectors.
Mr Stainbank said: "I welcome the Government’s recognition of the risks posed by AI-driven scams and the decisive action being taken to address them. The rapid evolution of AI technology has enabled increasingly sophisticated forms of fraud, and it is vital that our legislation keeps pace to protect consumers from exploitation.
“The ban on non-consensual deepfakes is an important step, and I am encouraged by the wider efforts to ensure AI-generated fraud is tackled under the Online Safety Act.”