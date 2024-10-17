Counting of votes underway in Falkirk South by-election
Constituents in the ward, which covers Hallglen, Bantaskine and Tamfourhill, as well as the multi-storey flats in Callendar Park, will be choosing a successor to Euan Stainbank.
He resigned in August after being elected Labour MP for Falkirk on July 4.
Those standing are Claire Aitken for the Scottish Labour Party; Carol Anne Beattie for the Scottish National Party (SNP); David Grant for the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party; Stuart Martin for Reform UK; Sean McCay for the Scottish Liberal Democrats; Sharron McKean as an Independent and Tom McLaughlin for the Scottish Greens.
The other two councillors representing Falkirk South are Lorna Binnie (SNP) and Sarah Patrick (Conservative).
