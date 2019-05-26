Counting of Euro votes underway in Falkirk

Counting is underway of Falkirk Council area votes in the European Parliamentary elections.

Following Thursday’s polling day, the ballot boxes were stored securely until the counting process got underway this evening in Falkirk High School.

The result for this area is expected before 11pm.

Counting did not begin until voting ended in all European countries.

However, the final result for Scotland will not be officially announced until tomorrow when the Western Isles declares. It does not carry out counting on the Sabbath.

Scotland will return six MEPs.

There are eight political parties and two independents contesting the six MEP roles.