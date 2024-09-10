Ambitious flood alleviation work in Dunmore Village to reduce flood risk to homes and local infrastructure is set to begin at the end of September.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unlike traditional flood barriers that protect against rising tides and overflowing rivers, the project will divert excess rainfall underneath the village.

The work provides the first phase of a sustainable and long-term solution to flooding that has caused damage to properties and made the A905 impassable for motorists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £350,000 project, funded through Falkirk Council’s capital budget, will see a 750mm culverted watercourse installed beneath the village, effectively creating an underground burn to direct floodwater from the village into the River Forth.

Flooding at Dunmore earlier this year made the A905 impassable for motorists. (Pic: Falkirk Council)

The system includes a high-level discharge point which ensures the water will still flow into the river even when it is at high tide and offers additional underground storage capacity to manage overflow when rainfall is particularly heavy.

Dunmore has experienced repeated flooding incidents that have affected both the A905 and people’s homes. The council said these recurring floods, including significant events in August 2020 and December 2023, highlighted the need for a robust and sustainable solution.

The new culvert is designed to significantly improve drainage capacity in Dunmore and provide better futureproofing against the effects of climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This design means the council is not only looking to alleviate the existing flood risk but install a climate resilient layout.

Further phase two works will be considered in the future to provide additional flood protection in line with the council's local flood risk management plan.

Working closely with NatureScot and Marine Scotland, council officers have ensured all environmental regulations and standards are met, with natural rock armour used at the coast instead of concrete to stop erosion and minimise the ecological footprint.

The council expects work on the project by John McGeady Ltd to begin at the end of the month and for it to be completed by early 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local residents are advised that efforts will be made to minimise disruption to the community during the construction.

Access to properties will be maintained, although there will be some restrictions on road parking.

Noise will be limited to standard working hours, and special arrangements will be made for residents with disabled parking needs.

Councillor Bryan Deakin, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for Climate Change said: "The new drainage system is a crucial development for Dunmore. The village has seen regular flooding, particularly in recent years, that has severely impacted homes and roads in and around the village. This project not only addresses the immediate issue but also prepares the village for future challenges related to climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The initiative also marks the beginning of a broader strategy to combat flooding in the region, with plans currently being developed for neighbouring areas of Letham and Airth. These plans are contingent on further funding being secured.

“This flood alleviation scheme is part of our ongoing commitment to improving infrastructure and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our communities. By investing in these measures now, we are safeguarding Dunmore’s future."