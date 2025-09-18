Work on Falkirk town centre building stops as planning application is "going round in circles"

Work to convert a landmark building in Falkirk town centre will stop as planning permission has yet to be granted, after “going round in circles” for nearly two years.

Falkirk Council’s planning committee heard on Wednesday that council officers do not have enough information to allow work to continue to convert a former B-listed bank on the corner of Newmarket Street and Falkirk High Street into flats.

They have now given the team behind the proposals two months to get more detailed information and made clear that it is against the law to work on a listed building without the necessary permissions.

Planning officers have said that, in principle, the council supports converting town centre buildings into housing but they are concerned that creating six flats would mean “chopping up” rooms to the detriment of the internal design.

Officers have asked for a financial viability statement to show that this would be necessary for work to progress.

Planners told the meeting that, most importantly, they also need a detailed fire safety plan to show how the listed building’s original features – such as the ornate cornicing – can be retained while measures such as sprinkler systems and fire protection between floors are installed.

Members heard that fire safety systems can often require significant alterations to listed buildings so details are required in advance of work starting.

Councillors were also told that it appears that work has continued on the development despite the fact that permission has not yet been granted and warned the applicant that this is a criminal offence for a listed building.

Agent Inderpal Gill said he and the building’s owner, Mr Fotheringham, had been very frustrated by the process and said it had not been made clear what information was needed.

He told members that the proposal “brings a long vacant listed building back into active use, protects the features that matter and aligns with local policy on on town centre reuse and conservation-led regeneration”.

Mr Gill also told the meeting that they were confident they had submitted all of the information that was required and said he and Mr Fothering had “serious concern” about the process

They were also critical of the time it has taken so far to process the application, although planning officers insist this is because the correct information has not been provided.

Cllr Iain Sinclair said he was very concerned that the fire safety information in particular had not been supplied and that work has been continuing on the building despite this being a criminal offence.

He proposed rejecting the application, but Baillie Billy Buchanan, the committee’s convener, said he wanted to give the applicants another chance to produce the information requested.

This includes: a noise impact assessment, a financial viability report; fire safety requirements; and more detail about the stairwell doors and other internal features.

Members backed Baillie Buchanan’s proposal, although he said he was concerned that “we are going round in circles”.