Work on Denny relief road to begin next month as Falkirk Council agree tender

Work on the new Denny Eastern Access Road (DEAR) will finally start by early August, as councillors have formally agreed to appoint a contractor.
By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 13th Jun 2023, 19:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 19:23 BST

An update on the long-awaited project, which will allow traffic to by-pass Denny Cross, was given in private to members of Falkirk Council’s executive on Tuesday. The item was held behind closed doors due to commercial sensitivity.

Following the meeting, a spokesperson for the council said: “Members were presented with the outcome of the tender exercise and have instructed officers to progress with the contract award and progress the physical delivery on site of the project. Works are due to commence end of July / early August and will last approximately 44 weeks.”

The £7.5 million project has been plagued by a string of delays, including a challenge to a compulsory purchase order that was necessary for the work to go ahead. It had been hoped that the work would start last year the Scottish Government reporters found in the council’s favour and allowed the compulsory purchase order to go ahead.

The route – between Broad Street and Glasgow Road – aims to ease congestion and reduce air pollution in the town centre by diverting a large number of vehicles from the town centre. It’s a project that has been discussed for more than 30 years.

Falkirk Council says that it will also provide sustainable travel routes to Denny High School and includes links to the existing core path network allowing better access for leisure and recreation use.

Once completed the road will also provide an access route for the many new homes being built as part of the Mydub 1 development and any future homes on the Mydub 2 site both identified in the Council’s latest Local Development Plan in that location.

