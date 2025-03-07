Women can find out how they can get involved in politics at Falkirk BtW event

Women who want to find out how they can get more involved in local politics are welcome to attend an event later this month.

It follows the success of the first Step to Stand event and will take place on Sunday, March 16 in Behind the Wall, Melville Street, Falkirk from noon to 2pm.

Next Step to Stand has been designed as a relaxed and interactive session that will provide women with an opportunity to speak one-on-one with female councillors from across the political spectrum.

Councillors will share their experiences, answer questions and offer practical advice. If you attended the first session in February, this event offers more time to speak directly with councillors. If you're joining for the first time, you’ll find a welcoming space to explore how you can get involved in local politics and make a difference in your community. The event is open to all women and young people - no political experience required, just an enthusiasm for making a difference in your community!

Around 40 women attended the first Step to Stand event. Pic: Falkirk Council

Despite making up half the population, women remain underrepresented in local government – which is why events like this one are so important, as they help break down barriers that often prevent women from stepping into politics and show that it is possible to juggle work, family and political life.

If you’ve ever thought about standing for election but doubted whether you were the right person for the job, remember – if you care, you're qualified.

The Step to Stand events are also about connecting with like-minded women who share a passion for making a difference. By creating a supportive, women-led space, organisers hope to encourage more women to take that next step - no matter where they are on their political journey.

Councillor Siobhan Paterson is the event organiser and said: “I was absolutely blown away by the number of women who came along to the first event and by the enthusiasm in the room. It was incredible to see so many women and young people wanting to take that first step into politics.

Left to right: Councillors Anne Hannah, Cecil Meiklejohn and Siobhan Paterson talk about what it's like to be a female councillor at the first event. Pic: Falkirk Council

“But I know from speaking to attendees that many still had questions about what it’s really like to be a councillor and how they can get more involved.

"That’s why we’ve created this next event in conjunction with Elect Her – to give women the chance to have open, one-on-one conversations with those who are currently in the role or have done the job, and to connect with other like-minded women who share their passion for making a difference.

“If you’re even slightly curious about what it takes to stand for election, I’d encourage you to come along and find out more.

The Step to Stand events have been organised in conjunction with Elect Her which is a not for profit organisation that works across the political spectrum to provide women with the knowledge, confidence and skills to take the next step on their political journey – and thrive once in elected office.

The event is free and you can register your interest here