Winchburgh’s newest primary school will be named Hawkhill Primary.

West Lothian Council’s education executive approved the recommended name, which was picked following a public consultation.

The name echoes its locality close to Hawkhill Wood in Winchburgh. The geographic option was favoured over historical references.

A public consultation was undertaken last spring into the establishment, location and catchment area for a new non-denominational primary at the Winchburgh site.

Work is expected to start on the latest new school in Winchburgh later this year.

The council asked various groups – including school pupils, councillors and the wider Winchburgh community – for the potential name.

Among the other options considered were Seton Primary, named for Lord Seton who built Niddry Castle, and Niddry Primary.

Planning permission was granted earlier this year for the school, which will have an initial capacity of 231 pupils and 42 early years places.

It is being fully funded by developer contributions to cope with demand from the development of more than 4000 new homes, with a flexible design to allow for future expansion, if required.

Work is expected to start later this year, with pupils attending from August 2025.

A non-denominational secondary, Winchburgh Academy, a Catholic high school, Sinclair Academy and Catholic primary, Holy Family, have already been built.