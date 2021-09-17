What to do if you have a pest problem in Falkirk area

Residents of Thornton Avenue in Bonnybridge this week told of their frustration after discovering rats had taken up residence in a vacant neighbouring property and made their way into surrounding homes.

While we all hope we’ll never need to request the help of a pest control service, it’s worth remembering such support is available in the Falkirk area via the local authority.

Below is a rundown of Falkirk Council’s pest control resources so you know what to do if you ever have to deal with pests in your property.

Earlier this year we reported on a rat problem within a private Bonnybridge garden area which was full of rubbish. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Firstly, these services are offered to homes and businesses within the Falkirk Council area.

Residents in receipt of benefits will be eligible to a 50 per cent discount.

Using equipment and controlled pesticides, the experts’ main aim is to keep occupants safe and minimise damage to the environment.

The local authority operates a vermin control service which costs £57 and includes: an initial visit, including treatment, if required; a vermin-proofing examination with advice on any actions required; and further treatment until the infestation is eradicated.

Thereafter, any calls for service will incur a further charge.

Falkirk Council also deals with wasps for the price of £50.50.

This service includes an initial visit, including treatment, if required, and a further treatment after 14 days if the problem persists.

Like the vermin experts, thereafter any calls for the wasp service will bring about a further charge.

Falkirk Council only treat wasp nests from the outside of the property.

The homeowner does not need to be in when a nest is treated, as long as pest controllers have access to all the outside areas.

Wasp nests will generally not be viable to treat before July each year and sightings are more likely to be either bees or masonry bees between April and June.

The pest control service will not treat bees.

The local authority states: “Any calls for wasps resulting in pest control attendance will result in a charge whether treatment is provided or not.”

If you’re unsure whether you have wasps or bees, first of all call 01324 506070 or send visuals to [email protected]

Finally, the pest controllers will treat insects.

Costing £58, the service includes: an initial visit where a pest control officer will gather evidence, identify or forward the insect for verification and offer preparation advice; a treatment, if required; and a further treatment after 28 days, only if the infestation persists.

No treatment will be offered if the area is not prepared as instructed.

Businesses wishing to use Falkirk Council’s pest controllers are asked to email [email protected]

There are various pests the council will not treat.

These are: ants, bats (all species of bat found in the UK are protected by law), bees (only treated if their presence causes a serious risk to public health), birds (including gulls, pigeons, seagulls), booklice (woodworm), cats (including feral cats), cluster flies, earwigs, flies (including bluebottles), foxes, moles, moths, snails/slugs, squirrels and woodlice (slaters).

To report a pest problem, or to find further details on ways of keeping your home or business pest-free, visit falkirk.gov.uk/pestcontrol.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.