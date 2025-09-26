The future of a busy community centre could be secured by demolishing the existing building and replacing it with a modular unit that would allow it to continue playing a vital role in the community.

Falkirk Council will withdraw staffing from Camelon Education Centre on October 1, as part of its ongoing strategic property review, making a saving of £278,510.

But the centre’s management committee is keen to save the venue for the many groups that meet in the building every week and in February they made a bid to transfer the former high school into community ownership.

Council officers believe the building is too big and in such a poor condition that any community group would find it impossible to make the necessary repairs and keep on top of the maintenance.

The proposal is to knock down Camelon Community Education Centre and replace it with a modular building. Pic: Michael Gillen

The council has estimated that bringing the building up to an acceptable standard would cost more than £3 million.

Instead, a report going to Falkirk Council’s executive on October 9, suggests that the building should be demolished, but new modular units – one a much smaller scale – should be built to replace it.

In the meantime, the management committee will run part of the building, and take on responsibility for repairs and insurance, until the modular buildings are ready.

The plan will mean the loss of the venue’s Olympic Hall and Phoenix Boxing, which is currently based there, will relocate to the Mariner Leisure Centre in Camelon.

The report highlights what the loss of the education centre would mean to residents.

Camelon contains some of the most deprived areas in Scotland; one area is ranked 170 out of 6976 areas nationally, while six areas are in the second most deprived ten per cent of the population.

A recent action plan, which was drawn up in consultation with the community, highlighted that people already feel there is a lack of community spaces in Camelon and a need for more activities for children and young people.

In a consultation at the start of the strategic property review, one Camelon resident commented: “This building is used daily by hundreds of people – if it were to be closed you would be taking away some people’s only form of getting out to see other people and speak to others.”

The report adds that regular discussion has taken place between council officers and the management committee to discuss the options for Community Asset Transfer, and what the needs of the community are.

The report says the conclusion is that the best solution would be for the council to build the modular buildings that will then transferred to community ownership, to ensure “a prosperous and viable asset transfer”.

The proposal will be discussed by members of Falkirk Council’s executive on Thursday, October 9, at 10 am. The meeting will also be livestreamed on Falkirk Council’s YouTube channel.