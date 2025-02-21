Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Council rents will rise to an average of £89 a week in West Lothian following agreement by a special meeting of the full council on Monday.

Councillors across the chamber backed the 3.5 per cent increase which will be in force until 2027/28.

Councillors also agreed a capital spending programme, including new builds and stock renovation totalling over £100 million in the next three years.

The average weekly rent will rise by £3.01 from £86.13 to 89.14 from April. Rents for garages will rise £6.71 to £6.94. By 2027/28 rents will be £95.49 a week.

Council rents in Linlithgow, and across West Lothian, are set to rise from April. (Pic: NatureScot)

SNP group leader Councillor Janet Campbell suggested tenants had been given a “loaded question” in the consultation in only being asked whether they agreed to the 3.5 per cent increase, with no alternatives.

A report to councillors said: “The council also received 725 responses to the consultation, with 431 (59 per cent) of those tenants responding expressing a preference for a 3.5 per cent per annum rent increase over the three-year period 2025/26 to 2027/28.”

The average weekly rent level in West Lothian for 2024/25 is £86.13, which is slightly above the average rent charged by Scottish Local Authorities of £83.32 but below the average rent charged by local Registered Social Landlords of £103.65.

A motion from the Labour group said: “This minority Labour administration doesn’t underestimate the challenges for our tenants in these very difficult times, and notes the reported level of cumulative rent arrears.

“With an in-year collection rate of 97 per cent this year to date, our tenants yet again are to be commended for the priority they are placing on the payment of rent.”

The SNP group supported the 3.5 per cent rise but an amendment by Councillor De Bold called for the redirection of funds to concentrate on getting void homes back to lettable standard quicker. The amendment was rejected.

Independent Councillor Andrew McGuire said “good progress” had already been made in bringing down the number of void homes.

The council had, last year, agreed to suspend non urgent repairs for a time to concentrate on a growing backlog of void homes, and more than 1000 were returned to the books.

Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick said the problems West Lothian faced had been exacerbated by changes in legislation which removed the need for a local connection to qualify for housing. This change now allows anyone to demand a council home in West Lothian.

Executive councillor for housing services George Paul said: “It is important to stress that every penny of income from council rent collections goes towards enhancing homes for our tenants and maintaining and improving the quality of council homes remains a key priority.”