West Lothian householders urged to apply for garden waste permit
and live on Freeview channel 276
The council is introducing permits to help cover the cost of garden waste collection.
From June 1, if you would like the council to collect garden waste from your home, you need to purchase and display a permit on your brown bin. Garden waste will continue to be collected until June 1 without a permit.
If you do not have a garden waste permit, only food waste should be placed in your brown bin after June 1. If garden waste is placed in your brown bin and you do not have a permit, your bin will not be emptied. Permits cost £50 and will be valid until May 31, 2025.
To guarantee the permit is delivered by June 1, householders are advised to apply by May 11.
The majority of Scottish councils now have charges for the non-statutory service, which councils are not legally obliged to provide.
Residents can dispose of garden waste for free at community recycling centres.