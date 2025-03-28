West Lothian councillors pay rise following review
Following a review by the Scottish Local Authorities Remuneration Committee (SLARC) all councillors are considered now in a full time job, with a hefty £4,000 plus hike in the offing for them too.
The growth of social media is largely behind the increased workload for councillors and the main platform for criticism – “with the majority also facing on-line personal criticism”, the council said this week.
Bigger salaries are also needed to encourage a a more representative profile of people to stand for election, the review body claimed.
The council executive is set to confirm the increases recommended in a new revised scheme.
These changes are set in regulations for every council in Scotland, and individual councils cannot accept or reject the changes. Individual councillors can choose not to accept their salaries.
The new salary scales will take Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick’s annual salary from £42,698 to £50,063, an increase of £7,365.
The Provost, Labour’s Cathy Muldoon, will see her salary rise from £32,024 to £37,548 – a rise of £5,524.
Senior councillors, those who hold committee chairs, will see their salaries rise from £31,131 to £37,059 – a rise of £5,928.
The basic salary for a councillor will reach almost £26,000, rising by £4,637, from £21,345 to £25,982.
All these salaries are set nationally by Holyrood and outwith the remit of the council. Full funding for the increase is provided by the Scottish Government, so there is no impact on services or Council Tax.
Despite the rise councillors will receive the lowest salaries of any elected representative in Scotland.
By way of comparison an MSP’s basic salary is £74,506 a year whereas a senior ministerial job at Holyrood earns £96,999. The basic salary for local MPs is £93,904.
A report to the Executive said: “The independent Scottish Local Authorities Remuneration Committee (SLARC) was reconvened in April 2023 to undertake an independent review of councillor remuneration, having last reported in 2011.
“Evidence gathered by SLARC showed that the low level of pay was one of the biggest barriers to elected office. Increasing the payments available aims to encourage under-represented groups.
“Overall, the demographic make-up of Scotland’s councillors does not match the general population.
“Current remuneration levels are not considered to reflect the complexity of the role and this can be a significant barrier to candidates, as well as serving councillors.”