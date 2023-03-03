West Lothian Council staff to receive day off for the King's coronation

The council’s executive has agreed to “a shut down” of all but essential services over the weekend May 6 to 8 to mark the coronation of King Charles on Saturday, May 6.

Council staff will get an extra day’s holiday on Monday, May 8.

Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick told the meeting: “I think we’d all welcome this event and we’d welcome the celebrations for the coronation of King Charles III.”

It will be a long celebratory weekend to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

A report to the executive said: “The Scottish Government has announced plans for a Coronation Weekend, covering May 6 to 8, to allow individuals, businesses and other organisations in Scotland to celebrate the coronation.

“In order to enable staff to take part in celebration of the coronation the council has agreed an additional day of leave for all employees to be taken on Monday, May 8, 2023.

“All employees, regardless of status, will be eligible and this should be managed as a service ‘shutdown’ on Monday, May 8. The exception to this will be where essential services have to remain open, in which case employees required to work will be granted one day off to be taken on an alternative date in line with service need.

“Employees who do not normally work a Monday will be granted an alternative day off to be taken in line with their individual working arrangements and service need.

"For school staff, the date on which equivalent time off is given will be determined locally with a view to minimising the impact on the service. It may be determined in secondary schools to give equivalent time off during senior pupil study/exam leave.”

The report added: “All council offices, schools and other buildings will be closed to the public on May 8, 2023, however, it is for services to ensure staffing levels commensurate with the delivery of services on standard public holidays.”

In neighbouring Falkirk Council, the holiday has already been agreed for staff.

However, initially the council had hoped to merge the two May bank holidays into one – to claw back some cash to meet its budget gap.

After an uproar, the council executive had to back down and the extra holiday granted.

* West Lothian’s schools will also close on Monday, May 8, to mark the Coronation of King Charles III.

The First Minister has confirmed the introduction of a Bank Holiday to mark the celebration.

All West Lothian Council employees are to be granted an additional day of annual leave (where possible) on Monday, May 8, to mark the coronation. This will result in offices and buildings, including schools and early learning and childcare establishments, closing.

The coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6.

Leader of West Lothian Council Lawrence Fitzpatrick explained: “The Scottish Government has asked councils to ensure that families are able to take part in celebrations of the coronation.”

