The growing financial crisis threatening West Lothian Council has been laid bare after its finance chief revealed an £8.1 million overspend at the six month point of the current financial year.

Kenneth Ribbons, the council’s interim chief financial officer, described the state of the council books as “unprecedented” and said: “We have never experienced a forecast budget position of this magnitude.”

But while spiralling costs of statutory duties – those the council must carry out – account for the vast majority of the overspend, the SNP group accused the administration of “incompetence”.

Finance officers have proposed a package of money saving measures, including a recruitment freeze and widespread cuts in all non-essential services.

This latest update confirms that West Lothian Council has an overspend this year (2024/25) of over £8.1 million. That means that more savings are now required to allow the council to balance its budget – something the council is legally required to do.

Two key areas are fuelling the overspend – homeless accommodation and care of the elderly. All councils have a legal duty to provide temporary accommodation to anyone presenting as homeless and, on average, 187 clients per night were accommodated in B&B between April and September.

The increasing elderly population means that demand is increasing for services such as care homes and additional agency/locum costs, and housing with care services.

The forecast position for the council’s adults and older people service is an overspend of over £6 million.

There is significant growth in commissioned adult social care, in demand for packages of care, both due to client numbers and overall individual complexity, with forecast overspend of £5.119 million.

Mr Ribbons, told a meeting of the Executive: “The current position is not sustainable and councils across the country face very similar challenges.

“Urgent measures are needed to address the situation so that we’re able to balance our budget.

“It is also important to identify other sources of income as a longer term option which would potentially generate additional funding.”

Councillor Pauline Stafford, the SNP depute group leader said: “The issues facing this council are serious but they’re not a shock. This administration has failed to understand the situation on the ground in West Lothian or to meet these challenges.”

Linlithgow Lib Dem Sally Pattle said: “I know we’re not alone, but it does increasingly feel that we are in a desperate situation, particularly with regard to social care. I really hope that Holyrood and Westminster are taking note of this perilous situation.”

Councillor Ann McMIllian, Labour said she was surprised at the SNP ‘s “derogatory” comments, given the Scottish Government’s “last minute” announcement of the council tax freeze last year.

Labour veteran Councillor Tom Conn added: “Our financial position is not of our making. This was a car crash that everybody could see was going to take place, except the SNP group who looked the other way. There was no accident here.”