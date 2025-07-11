West Lothian Council: £1.4 million agreed to secure gyms and pools

Public gyms and swimming pools run by West Lothian Council’s arms-length leisure trust have been given some security for the next year after funding of £1.4 million was approved.

Councillors agreed to a “letter of comfort” for the auditors of West Lothian Leisure (WLL) as the sports provider continues to fight back to strength after financial woes made worse by the Covid lockdown.

The Trust’s CEO Ben Lamb hailed the guarantee of a “vital partnership which has transformed lives”.

Kenneth Ribbons, acting head of finance, told a meeting of West Lothian Council’s executive: “Azets, WLL’s external auditors, had asked that the council provide a letter of comfort in relation to WLL’s 2024/25 audit for the financial year 2025/26. This is similar to that provided in relation to WLL’s 2023/24 audit process.

“The letter will state the council has determined that it will continue to undertake cash flow management with WLL to allow it to meet its everyday cash liabilities in respect of the financial year 2025/26, to allow WLL to remain in credit at all times, thus allowing WLL to proceed as a going concern.”

Last year the executive backed proposals that would allow the local sport and leisure charity to extend and improve their gym facilities at the Bathgate and Whitburn Xcite venues.

The council undertook borrowing on behalf of West Lothian Leisure (WLL) to invest more than £870,000 to extend gym facilities at both centres and refurbish the studio at Xcite Whitburn for classes and activities.

This allows WLL to grow its membership and customer base, improve the customer experience at these sites, increase physical activity participation levels and generate more income going forward, as they aim to become fully self-funding by 2028.

The full cost of the borrowing will be met by West Lothian Leisure from the increased levels of income generated, and would be cost neutral to the council.

Responding to the council’s confirmation of support, Ben Lamb, WLL CEO, said: “We are grateful to the council for its continued support.

“This vital partnership has helped us transform lives, improve well-being and reach more people – with 2.6 million visits in 2023/24 and £14.4 million in social value generated.

“As public funding reduces, we remain committed to building a sustainable future, while continuing to advocate for investment in services and initiatives that support access for those who need it most.”

WLL’s Xcite hubs are working with the council’s Summer of Fun programme providing fully funded summer camps at all Xcite venues this July and August for P1 to P7 pupils.

The summer camps, which started on June 30 and run until August 7, are led by qualified Xcite coaches. The camps aim to help children stay active, build confidence and make new friends during the summer holidays. Activities range from badminton, basketball, multi-sports, athletics and team building.

Camps are being supported by four local food suppliers so every child has something to eat and drink for free, daily.