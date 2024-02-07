Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Lothian Council’s planning services have approved the application for a new non-denominational primary school, which will have an initial capacity of 231 pupils and 42 early years places.

It is being fully funded by developer contributions to cope with the increasing demand from the growing core development area of Winchburgh, with the flexible design allowing for future expansion if needed.

Work is expected to start this year, with pupils attending the new school from August 2025.

Artist's impression of the new Hawkhill Primary for Winchburgh. Pic: Contributed

Executive councillor for education Andrew McGuire said: “It’s great to see planning permission approved for a fantastic new primary school for the Hawkhill area of Winchburgh.

“With more families choosing to make their home in growing parts of West Lothian such as Winchburgh, it’s essential we have the schools in place to meet the demand for places.”

Development partner Hub South East are delivering the new school on behalf of West Lothian Council, with Morrison Construction as the main contractor and design by jmarchitects. This is thesame team who successfully delivered the Holy Family Primary in Winchburgh and Calderwood Primary in East Calder recently.

Ian Bowd, Hub South East’s Projects Director, said: “Achieving planning permission is a key milestone in the development of an exciting new primary school for Winchburgh and we look forward to working with our partners and contractor, Morrison Construction, to make these exciting plans a reality.

“We have a successful partnership with West Lothian Council, having delivered a number of award-winning projects together and we’re proud to be entrusted with this latest investment in its education estate.