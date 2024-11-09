West Lothian Council launches first ever Provost's Awards

By Julie Currie
Published 9th Nov 2024, 08:20 BST
West Lothian’s inspiring local heroes are set to be recognised as nominations for the Provost’s Awards open.

Outstanding groups, volunteers and employees are among those being sought as the awards recognise the people who make West Lothian a better place to live, work, visit and do business.

Provost Cathy Muldoon said: “It is an honour and a privilege to be Provost and the most gratifying part of this role is being able to meet local people who go above and beyond for their communities – the unsung heroes who dedicate their time to enhancing life in West Lothian.

“It is really important to recognise those who demonstrate unwavering commitment to bettering our communities, whose hard work, selflessness and determination is an inspiration.

The Provost enjoys meeting the area's unsung heroes.

“That’s why we’re now looking for nominations for the first ever West Lothian Provost’s Awards. I appreciate that those who carry out selfless work for their communities are unlikely to nominate themselves, but you may know someone who has volunteered in their community, spends their free time ensuring West Lothian continues to a be a great place to stay, or is active in working to improve their town or village.

“There are many people, of all ages who dedicate their time to helping others and the community around them. It is my hope that these awards will go some way to recognising their positive impact.”

Nominees must live, work or attend school or college in West Lothian. To submit a nomination, visit www.westlothian.gov.uk/provosts-award by Friday, January 31.

