West Lothian Council forks out £29,000 for pensioners' meals this Christmas

It’s often said that Christmas is a time for giving, not receiving – and one local council is certainly living up to that.

Nearly 4,700 West Lothian pensioners are set to enjoy a free meal or event this Christmas – thanks to West Lothian Council.

For the council has confirmed that all 69 groups who applied have been successful in their bid for funding from the Pensioner’s Christmas Fund 2023/24.

A dedicated fund of £29,000 will be shared between the groups, which will allow them to provide a special Christmas meal, event or activity for their group’s members or service users.

Almost 5000 pensioners will tuck in to dinner this year, thanks to the council.

Most of the groups have chosen to receive grant funding to cover the cost of their event, with three groups deciding to receive dinners cooked and delivered by the West Lothian Food Network instead.

This option was put in place during Covid restrictions when groups could not meet in person.

Councillor Anne McMillan, West Lothian’s Older Persons Champion, said: “I’m delighted that we are able to provide a free meal for so many West Lothian pensioners this Christmas.

“We have a number of groups in West Lothian who carry out fantastic work with our older people, and it’s great we can support them.

“Special thanks to our partners at the West Lothian Food Network for providing the option of the delivery of cooked meals for those who prefer it.