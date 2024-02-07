Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The garden will be dedicated to the 475 people who sadly died in the county from the illness. It is planned to open in July.

It is to be created on parkland immediately adjacent to Livingston’s Civic Centre, alongside the pathway leading up to the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be one of a series of national memorials to those who lost their lives during the Pandemic which hit the country in 2020 which all local authorities are planning as part of a national project calledRemembering Together.

The design for the Covid memorial garden which will occupy a site on the south side of the Civic Centre in Livingston. Pic: West Lothian Council,

More than 500 local people, from primary school children to NHS staff and care home residents were asked for their views for the form a memorial should take.

An exhibition of designs was displayed in Linlithgow’s Burgh Halls last year. The total budget for the memorial is £120,000, the bulk of which will be spent this year on its construction and installation.

A key feature of the garden is a forged steel structure known as The Ribbon which travels around the curving interior of the garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to West Lothian council’s executive committee said: “The proposal for ‘The Ribbon’ is to be fabricated with steel which will endure for many years to come with very little to no maintenance. The surface design details are reflective of nature, specifically of plants with highly symbolic meanings to allow for people to reflect on the feedback that many shared during the pandemic, i.e. thesoothing influence that nature holds during difficult times.”

Some of the plants featured on The Ribbon include aloe, associated with grief and healing; forget me not associated with love, memory and friendship and snowdrops, associated with hope andrenewal.

The site will be partially screened by subtle planting of native trees, low level shrubs and hardy plants, along with a new accessible path to the seating area. The structure will be bounded by seatingoffering differing viewpoints of the memorial garden and quiet contemplative spaces.

The report added: “The space has been designed in such a way as to maximise different types of utilisation/usage, by different people/groups at different points in time – e.g. annual remembranceand/or celebration events, other seasonal and community events, and artistic performances, as well as areas for quiet, informal and/or personal reflection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The site will also include both a physical and digital interpretation board regarding design details featured on the artwork which appropriately reflects the variety of different approaches, meaningsand perspectives which accord to individual and community reflections on their experience of the pandemic (both in the past, present and looking to the future).”

Councillor Pauline Stafford said: “I’d just like to say thank you to the officers. There’s collective trauma across the board from every generation from what the pandemic has left behind. I think weneed to acknowledge that people are still living with long Covid day in and day out.”