Surging bills are coming despite huge savings already made, a meeting of the executive heard.

The council is set to cut its power bill by more than £500,000 in the coming financial year.

As revealed in October 2022, the council agreed to tighter controls of electricity use in its buildings, including monitoring kettle and microwave use, after the energy costs surge saw an increase in its bill of more than £2.6m within weeks of the start of the cost of living crisis.

Solar panels have been installed at a number of council buildings.

A report to councillors detailed the reduction in the council’s annual electricity use by almost 13 million units in the last five years.

The report on energy costs highlighted that electricity usage fell by 26 per cent, from 48.8 million units in 2017/18 to 35.9 million units in 2022/23.

Gas and biomass use also reduced by 10 per cent during the same period, from 77 million units to 69 million units.

This means the council is on track to make £575,000 of energy savings across the estate in 2024/25.

Despite all these measures, the council’s energy costs are expected to rise from £14.3 million in 2023/24 to £19.3 million in 2027/28.

Peter Rogers, energy and climate change manager, said: “Energy market volatility and rising costs are likely to continue for at least the next two years and there is a risk of increased volatility.

“As such, it is important that the council takes measures to mitigate the financial impact as much as possible by reducing consumption.

“Projects are being progressed to increase the energy efficiency and renewable energy generation within council buildings. This not only supports budget efficiencies but also contributes to the council’s Climate Change Strategy and net-zero targets.

“Prices and energy consumption will be kept under review and a further report presented to council executive prior to the budget setting meeting for 2025/26.”