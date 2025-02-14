West Lothian’s budget overspend for this financial year has been cut by £2.3 million following emergency intervention last November.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council executive heard the 2024/25 figure has dropped to £5.8 million after the council launched a jobs freeze and used savings to offset rising costs.

A range of measures were agreed in November 2024 when the council’s estimated overspend was £8.1 million, which is mainly due to increasing and unprecedented demand for social care and homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The measures included a stop on non-essential spend; further enhanced recruitment controls with a recruitment freeze for some areas and a review of committed funds and one-off balances.

Projected overspend for 2024/25 figure has dropped from £8.1 million to £5.8 million after the council launched a jobs freeze and used savings to offset rising costs.

While some council operations are predicting an underspend, key services are still facing budget demands.

The council is predicting a three year overspend of £5.3 million for social care services for adults and older people, due the growth of often complex care packages.

West Lothian’s older population is growing and continues to grow at a faster rate than the Scottish average. The number of people in West Lothian aged 65 to 74 is expected to increase by 19 per cent by 2028 with those aged over 75 increasing by 39 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is compared to the Scottish average growth of 14.4 per cent in the 65 to 74 population and 25.4 per cent increase in those aged over 75 during the same time period.

A £1.4 million overspend is also predicted in social care services for children, mainly due to the cost of delivering placements for young people, such as specialist external residential schools.

An overspend of £1.3 million is forecast principally due to the huge demand for temporary accommodation for homeless people. On average, 188 people per night were given bed and breakfast accommodation between April and December 2024.

Kenneth Ribbons, acting head of finance, said: “Good progress has been made to bring down the council’s projected overspend by £2.3 million in recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, the scale of the projected overspend remains high at £5.8 million, with further action still required to ensure the council has a financially sustainable position going forward.”

The funding available is not enough to cover increasing demand for council services and the rising costs.

This results in a budget gap which the council has a legal duty to bridge. By 2028 West Lothian Council will have had to make budget savings of almost £0.2 billion mainly because of insufficient levels of funding to local government from the Scottish Government and increasing costs.

A recent report by Audit Scotland found that West Lothian Council has a “sound approach to medium and long-term financial planning and appropriate and effective financial management”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the fundamental challenge for all councils, including West Lothian, is that costs are increasing faster than funding.

The vast majority of West Lothian and other councils’ funding comes ring-fenced from Holyrood. 80 per cent is from the Scottish Government, 19 per cent from funding generated by Council Tax and only one per cent from fees and charges.