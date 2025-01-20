Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than two thirds of West Lothian community centres have rejected plans to change the way they operate as part of a bid by West Lothian Council to cut costs.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In June last year council officers proposed that centre management committees take ownership of the venues and run them as businesses – or pay increased fees for their use.

But after a consultation which has taken seven months more than 20 of 31 community centres have now rejected the proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Journal and Gazette patch, four centres are affected – Chalmers Hall in Linlithgow Bridge, Newton, Philpstoun and Bridgend.

Four centres in the Journal and Gazette patch are impacted by the plans, namely Newton, Philpstoun, Chalmers Hall and Bridgend.

Council officials, who are looking for ways to save £1 million, had also suggested extending the review to community wings in schools – which could threaten the future of community groups using those spaces.

Councillors have also raised concerns about ‘misinformation’ being spread online and urged officials to confirm that no centres would be shut under the proposals.

West Lothian Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick said the plans were necessary after eight years of ‘crippling’ council tax freezes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Eight years of council tax freezes have crippled us and every other council,” he said. “This update is essential. We are not here to close community centres. We will further engage with management committees to work with them to sustain good operating options.”

While the majority of the community centres who rejected the council plans offered alternative solutions to the financial problems behind running the community halls, eight have called for no change.

Only two centre management committees have agreed to take on the ownership of their buildings through Community Asset Transfer.

Ralph Bell, customer and community service manager, told the meeting of the executive that four more had chosen the full repair and insurance lease and two had chosen a third option to pay full charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative group leader Damian Doran-Timson raised an amendment calling for school community wings to be excluded from the process because there had not been enough time to look at the potential effects on user groups but the amendment foundered.

It was acknowledged that social media had played its part in fuelling misinformation and rumour around the proposals.

Labour Councillor Craig Meek said: “There’s a lot of scaremongering and mistruths on social media.

“Just to be clear, the intention of this exercise is not to close any community centres but to get the best option for all communities?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bell replied: “There has been no decision, no talk of any centres or village halls closing. The intention of this engagement and exercise is to try and establish between the council and the management committees a new model of operating that would ensure that facilities remain open.”

Full implementation of plans is expected to come into effect next April. Mr Bell stressed that officers will continue to work with management committees to find the best option for each centre.

Across the chamber there was unhappiness that councillors were being asked to agree proposals based on Mr Bell’s verbal update.

Mr Bell stressed the report was an update following the January deadline to management committees. A more comprehensive report will come back to the executive in March.