Warning to motorists as pavement parking fines to be introduced

A resident says enforcement action for pavement parking cannot come quick enough.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On August 18 Falkirk Council will begin enforcing new national rules that ban pavement parking, with a £100 fine for anyone who parks illegally.

It follows a nationwide effort to improve pedestrian safety and access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One man who has lived in Shore Road, Airth since the start of the year says that he is fed up with people parking outside his ground floor flat.

Allan McBride is severely sight impaired and finds it difficult to navigate safely past parked cars on pavements. Pic: Falkirk Council

When he moved in at first, there was work still to be done to the area around the new development and barriers stopped inconsiderate motorists.

But since the pavements were reinstated and the barriers removed, he says it has been a nightmare.

He said: “Vehicles park partially and sometimes fully on the pavement outside my kitchen and lounge. In the event of a fire I may need to exit via the lounge and kitchen windows. I may be unable to do this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pedestrians are forced to walk on the road and given the speed that vehicles drive up and down Shore Road, it's only a matter of time before there is a serious accident or fatality.”

Motorists parking on pavements, including Shore Road, Airth, will be fined from next week. Pic: Contributed

He is now been assured by the council that when the new rules come in next Monday, drivers parking on the pavement will face a fine.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We’re aware of the issue raised and have been in contact with the resident.

“Pavement parking will be enforced across the Falkirk Council area from Monday, August 18, following approval at an executive meeting earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shore Road, Airth is not currently considered for an exemption, so drivers found parking on the pavement there will receive a penalty charge notice. Double yellow lines are not required for enforcement of pavement parking legislation, only exempt areas will be marked in future.

“We have already appointed an additional enforcement officer and are in the process of recruiting one more to the team.”

The new legislation makes it illegal to park: on pavements; on low verges adjacent to roads; in a way that blocks dropped kerbs; or to double park.

The measures aim to protect all road users, especially those with sensory impairments, mobility issues, wheelchair users and families with prams or buggies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: "Our pavements are vital pathways for pedestrians, especially those with mobility challenges and visual impairments. It’s important motorists park considerately to ensure safe access for everyone.

“Last year we started issuing advisory notices to help people understand the change. But enforcement is now necessary to protect pedestrians and improve safety across our communities.”

Falkirk Council said people with sight loss are particularly affected by pavement parking. For blind and partially sighted individuals, pavements are structured, predictable routes.

When vehicles block these spaces, people are forced into traffic, often without warning or protection, significantly increasing the risk of accidents. Pavement obstructions also block tactile cues like textured paving and kerb edges, making it harder to navigate safely and independently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allan McBride from Falkirk said: “As someone who is severely sight impaired, I often plan my routes in advance to navigate public spaces safely.

“Parked cars on pavements can disrupt these plans, making it harder to get around and requiring me to step onto the road.

“Small changes like keeping pavements clear can really help make public spaces more accessible.

From May 7 last year, the council issued 1800 advisory notices to raise awareness and give drivers time to adjust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new £100 fine will be reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

Over the last year all of the 2360 roads were assessed across the Falkirk Council area with only 21 streets being considered for exemptions. These locations will not have enforcement until the considerations are complete.