The future of a West Lothian council-owned wedding venue remains in doubt after a delay to a report on plans for its future.

Linlithgow SNP Councillor Pauline Orr said the financial plight of the Burgh Halls was “a concern”, as she and others await a report which was expected in January. There’s no word on when it will be.

Venue losses are predicted to be £100,000 by the end of this month, although it is conceded that this, in fact, is unmet income targets.

A blueprint for its future was expected early in the New Year. On February 25, council officers reiterated that it would be published after consultations between the education department, which runs the venue, and other council departments.

Council Leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick said the rates had risen £5,000 in the last year – from £67,596 to £72,111.

Councillor Orr said: “With that confirmed, it is now as important as ever to try and understand where the shortfalls really are, what actions are being taken to alleviate them and the time-scales.

“Linlithgow Burgh Halls is a unique venue in the heart of the town, close to the Palace and Birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots.

“The financial position of the Burgh Halls is concerning. It should be providing a significant income stream to the council and it is not.

“The Burgh Halls is capable of producing a comfortable and even significant profit.”

A council spokesman said officers are continuing their review, adding: “Details of the review will be brought to committee in due course.”