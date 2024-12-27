Update on Falkirk Council's halt to non-emergency housing repairs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People are still waiting for lengthy periods for council homes despite a new initiative which saw non-emergency repairs halted.

Falkirk Council introduced the pause in repairs not deemed an emergency for three months in October in a bid to concentrate all its resources on getting 350 empty homes ready for tenants to move in.

It came as figures were revealed that there were 1280 homelessness cases in the district – a ten per cent rise in applications compared with the previous year.

New statistics to go before the council’s scrutiny committee in January will show that in the second quarter of 2024/25 performance has improved slightly and the average time to relet had reduced from 94.3 days to 82.82 days.

Falkirk Council workmen get an empty house ready for new tenants. Pic: Contributed

Councillors will hear that “void performance along with levels of customer satisfaction will continue to be monitored. From June 3, 2024, the changes to void specifications and processes have reduced turnaround time at present to an average of 55 days of all new voids which have come on-stream since this change”.

The report adds: “The working group established to review processes and improve performance continues to meet to ensure the action plan of change is delivered.”

When the initiative to pause non-emergency repairs was explained to councillors three months ago, housing manager Kenny Gillespie said the decision had been made in light of the Scottish Government’s housing emergency which had been declared.

Mr Gillespie said of the 1280-plus homeless cases in the Falkirk Council area, some were families being accommodated in temporary accommodation – including 160 families with young children.

In order to get as many homes available as possible all staff in the council’s building and maintenance department had been moved onto repairing empty homes, known as voids, the housing boss explained.

He added: “We appreciate this will cause a lot of concern to tenants but we are still carrying out emergency repairs and we will respond to emergency situations if they happen.

“This is a situation that nobody wants but from a council perspective we want to target all available resources to help those who are most vulnerable.”

However, concerns were raised at the time with Councillor Anne Hannah, the leader of the Labour Group, saying it was clear that many members were uneasy that this could “slip into a permanent arrangement”.

She was given assurances that the project would be monitored closely and results reported to councillors.

Asked this week to provide figures for how many homes had been returned to the housing pool thanks to the new initiative, a Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “The confirmed figures will be available in an information report at the beginning of next year.”

The council is continuing to buy-back council homes with latest figures showing the 37 properties had been purchased for the housing pool.

It anticipates 45-50 will be purchased during the current financial year which is lower than the target.

Housing chiefs are blaming the reduction on pressures on “capital budgets and market availability of targeted suitable properties to purchase”.

The report states priority will be given to purchasing larger family homes to reduce the number of families in homeless accommodation.