Ukraine: Falkirk people praised for support as councillors call for visa help for refugees

Councillors also commended the efforts of communities across Falkirk District who have already begun to collect donations of essential items to send to those who have been affected by the conflict.

An emergency motion was proposed by Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn with the support of all parties showing solidarity with Ukraine.

It condemned the actions taken by Vladimir Putin and his government “in the unprovoked act of war unleashed on the sovereign nation of Ukraine, giving rise to dark days ahead for the people of Ukraine, but also perilous times for Europe and the rest of the world.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ukranian flag

It added: “We in Falkirk stand together and send a clear message to the people of Ukraine.

“It is imperative that the international community stands united in solidarity with continued decisive sanctions imposed on Putin’s destructive regime, to discourage further aggressive actions, and to clearly demonstrate that the course of action they have chosen will bring with it significant negative consequences.

“All parties must also continue to press for a diplomatic solution that brings this invasion to an end as quickly, and with as little suffering, as possible.

“We further call for the UK Government to urgently implement measures to allow any Ukrainian refugee who wishes to come to the UK to seek sanctuary, the right to do so.

“There should be an immediate lifting of visa requirements to enable refugees to enter the UK.

“Falkirk stands ready to support this, as we do for all refugees fleeing, war, persecution and terror, across the globe.”

SNP Councillor Lorna Binnie spoke movingly of how she is the daughter of a Polish refugee who came to Scotland after the Second World War.

She said: “He suffered many hardships like the Ukrainian people today who are being displaced and enduring all these hardships once again.

“My heart goes out to the brave, resilient people of Ukraine and I thank my father’s country for taking many of the displaced people.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.