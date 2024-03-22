Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Linlithgow is the only town in the county which has residual Common Good Funds. The former Royal Burgh of Linlithgow had a fund £18,408.17 which has been held by West Lothian Council.

Community groups were invited to bid for funding. Six groups made applications and the three local councillors agreed to divide the money between two groups – Linlithgow Young People’s project and the Royal Burgh of Linlithgow Reed Band.

The Young People’s Project has been awarded £13,125 to enable it to maintain its youth centre facilities.

The Lounge in the town centre has been the home of LYPP's informal drop-in activities for the past 24 years.

The Reed Band has been awarded £7615 to meet costs related to purchase of new equipment and transportation/setting up a new base in the Low Port Centre.

Chairing a meeting of the town’s Local Area Committee, Lib Dem Councillor Sally Pattle said: “All of the applications had merit but for quite a few of the applications there were other funds which might be more suitable.”

Referring to LYPP, she added: “What they do in the community and wider in the ward is so important and so valued we just felt it would add value to the work that’s being done on a multi agency level to tackle anti social behaviour.”

Councillor Tom Conn proposed that residual monies be allocated to the Reed Band.

He said: “There is a need in the town for an organisation like LYPP. The Reed Band is also very well respected as can be shown by the growing numbers of all ages joining the band.”

Councillor Pauline Orr added: “LYPP does such a tremendous amount of work to encourage, support and mentor our young people.

“The Reed Band is an institution in the town. Everybody knows them. Though not a band kind of person, I love going to their shows. I always come out with a smile.”

In 2022, the council executive agreed the governance arrangement for common good property owned by the local authority which has been passed down through local government reorganisation, from former burghs.

It includes land and buildings and movable items such as furniture and art. It may include cash where property has been sold and income received from the leasing of common good property.

Graeme Lacey, LYPP project manager, said: “We’re delighted to have received funding from the WLC Common Good Fund for Linlithgow.

“The funding will enable us to continue to run our free, youth centre based activities in the town and provide young people with the opportunity to attend small group activities.

“The Lounge youth centre has been the home of our informal drop-in activities for the past 24 years and offers young people a safe and welcoming place on the High Street to have fun, take part in activities, hang out with friends and gain support.

“In addition, we provide opportunities for young people to gain accreditation, volunteer and take part in informative workshops looking at topics such as relationships, mental health, vaping, online safety, anti-social behaviour and being environmentally conscious. Each Friday we offer young people the chance to come and make toasties for lunch which has become a firm favourite for many.

“Our small groups programme allows young people the opportunity to leave their immediate environment and build their confidence, try new things, make friends, raise aspirations and find support.

“The relationships built up during these times act as a strong foundation for ongoing support and, whilst all young people are eligible to attend these groups, we target those involved in, or at risk of, becoming involved in anti-social behaviour, those in need of additional support and those who struggle with developing and holding positive relationships.

“Over the last year LYPP has worked with 244 individuals through 108 sessions in the Lounge drop-in centre.

“We are most grateful to WLC Common Good Fund for allowing us to continue this essential work within the community and keep it accessible to all.”