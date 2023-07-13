Tree branch crashes down beside children's play area in Falkirk's Dollar Park

The limb of the huge tree in Falkirk’s Dollar Park, close to the entrance of the children’s play area, covered the width of the walkway.

It is not known when the incident happened but it was reported on Tuesday and cleared the next morning.

Incredibly, only minor damage was done to a small section of fence.

The tree branch next to the play area in Dollar Park. Pic:: LDR Service