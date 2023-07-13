Tree branch crashes down beside children's play area in Falkirk's Dollar Park
A massive tree branch that fell beside a children’s play park was quickly cleared by Falkirk Council this week.
By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 13th Jul 2023, 18:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 18:10 BST
The limb of the huge tree in Falkirk’s Dollar Park, close to the entrance of the children’s play area, covered the width of the walkway.
It is not known when the incident happened but it was reported on Tuesday and cleared the next morning.
Incredibly, only minor damage was done to a small section of fence.
The council said: “After inspection, we do not believe there is any further danger however, if necessary, we will bring in a tree specialist for a more detailed check.”