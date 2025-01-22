Traditional Jamaican drinks can now be offered at Falkirk restaurant, Brina's Kitchen

By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 18:09 BST
A Jamaican cafe and restaurant in the heart of Falkirk town centre says being able to offer customers traditional-style drinks with their food will bring more people to try “something different”.

Brina’s Jamaican Kitchen, 2-4 Wooer Street, Falkirk, opened nearly a year ago, offering casual dining as well as takeaway and home delivery services.

Owner and chef Sabrina Ward told members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board that since she opened the premises, customers often asked if they could purchase Jamaican-style drinks with their food.

The restaurant offers authentic Jamaican cuisine such as jerk chicken, ackee, saltfish and traditional rice and peas.

Brina's Jamaican Kitchen has been granted a drinks licence. Pic: Michael GillenBrina's Jamaican Kitchen has been granted a drinks licence. Pic: Michael Gillen
Brina's Jamaican Kitchen has been granted a drinks licence. Pic: Michael Gillen

Sabrina told the board: “We think that its an opportunity for people to continue with the cultural exchange and for people to have a unique experience while going out with their families.

“It’s a reason for people to come into Falkirk for something different.”

Members heard that the restaurant has been operating with occasional licences and there have been “no issues whatsoever”.

The new licence, which is for on-sales and off-sales, means that children under 12 can be on the premises if they are accompanied by an adult.

The deputy convener of the licensing board, Councillor Bryan Deakin, said: “It’s really good to see new restaurants come up to open up the variety in Falkirk town centre.”

Councillors unanimously agreed to grant the application.

