Traditional Falkirk district pub given green light to put food on the menu permanently

A traditional pub that started selling takeaway meals during lockdown has been given permission to put food on the menu permanently.

Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board heard that the Carronshore Bar was a “very well run establishment”, with one councillor saying the licence holder, Kate Dempster, “doesn’t take any nonsense from anybody”.

Members granted a non-minor variation to the licence that means it can now serve bar meals and cater for functions such as weddings.

Representing the pub, agent Gordon Emslie said: “This is a premises that’s traditionally been a standard bar and the model that we wish to move to is transitioning to serve food and expanding services to the local community.

Food will be on the menu permanently at The Carronshore Bar. (Pic: LDRS)

“During Covid, Kate decided to do takeaway food and that’s been extremely successful, and customers have asked if that could be expanded into the pub itself.

“The pub is an asset and it’s a case of trying to make the best use of that asset.”

The changes to the licence means that children and young people can attend functions until finishing time or have a meal with an adult until 5pm.

Members agreed they had been “very impressed” by a site visit.

Baillie James Kerr said: “The Carronshore Bar has been run by Ms Dempster for years and is very well run establishment – she doesn’t take any nonsense from anybody.

“Everybody is just trying to expand their business to see how they can support their business.

“We should be doing everything we can to support new businesses and established businesses, in the right manner.”

Fellow members of the board agreed and Cllr Lorna Binnie added: “Those who adapt their businesses are the ones who survive and I was really impressed with the visit.”

Councillor Alf Kelly said he would like to see Ask for Angela – a way people can subtly ask for help if needed – being promoted more.

Mr Emslie said that it was a bar where “everybody knew everybody” with a “very robust manager who looks after people”.

But he added it was something staff are aware of and could be used if necessary.

The licence was granted unanimously and Cllr Bryan Deakin wished the applicants well with the new venture.