Timeline revealed for replacement of five Falkirk district sports pavilions

Last year, the council announced the replacements as part of £2 million of investment in new sports facilities across the district and said it hoped the new facilities would be in use by the end of 2022.

Recently, Councillor Billy Buchanan asked for clarification about when work was starting and said he was delighted to hear a timetable was in place, particularly for Anderson Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The condition over the years of football pavilions has been scandalous, not just in Bonnybridge but throughout the district. The money the clubs have been paying the council for their facilities has been scandalous.

Falkirk Council has revealed the timeline for the replacement of five sports pavilions across the district.

“The individuals who have supported local football should be given medals for the work they have all been doing over the years to ensure that our young people have the opportunity to be able to play in a competitive environment and to also ensure that the facilities are up to standard. Health and well being is so important in our lives and we should be prioritising our spend in support.”

The new pavilions, which will be pre-made and arrive ready to install, will feature home and away changing facilities with WC, showers and a match officials’ changing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk Council has now confirmed that the contract award has been made and the manufacture process is just starting.

The pavilion at Stirling Road, Camelon/Larbert, is expected to begin demolition at the end of July and the modular unit installed early September for a handover mid-September. Anderson Park in Bonnybridge and Glen Park in Hallglen, will both see demolition and site preparation start at the end of August, with the handover expected by the end of September.

While Russell Park, Stenhousemuir and Tygetsaugh, Dunipace will see site preparation from early September and the modular unit will be installed at the end of the month, for a handover in early October.