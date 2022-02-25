Third attempt to build home next to Grangemouth motorway

Neil Foy is trying to get permission to build in his substantial garden of 6 Thistle Avenue, Grangemouth.

A new planning application has been lodged with Falkirk Council for the bid and a noise impact assessment submitted.

The new plans, for a 1.5 storey house, are accompanied by a report stating that “the noise impact on future occupants at the proposed development can be controlled to an acceptable level”.

Previously an application for two houses was turned down after neighbours raised concerns about flooding in the area, a lack of on-street parking and air quality.

Most recently, another application was rejected on the grounds that it would be “out of step with the established townscape character of the area”.

In February 2020, the Environmental Protection Unit said they were satisfied there was no problem with air quality – however, it was also noted a noise impact assessment had not been done.

