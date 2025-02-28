Things are heating up for tenants thanks to Falkirk Council investment

The first tenant in Letham to be connected to the new gas supply has said his home is much warmer since the work.

More than 600 council homes in five rural villages will be connected to a new gas supply by the end of the summer, with heating installed in properties by end of 2025.

Tenants living in Letham, Whitecross, California, Avonbridge, and Slamannan now have the option of connecting to a gas supply for the first time, after Falkirk Council investment in vital infrastructure.

Letham became the first rural village to connect to the gas network at the end of last year, with Trevor Ivison the first tenant connected.

He said: “I used to have to switch on a convector heater before I could even have a shower. Now, with my new gas heating system, the house warms up so much faster, and the difference is incredible.

“The installation process was very smooth – the company moved everything, left no mess, and you wouldn’t even know they had been here, apart from the fact that my home is now a lot warmer. The service was impeccable.”

Falkirk Council commissioned SGN, the gas network operator for Scotland, to design and install an extension to the gas network, which will serve the five rural villages. The new infrastructure includes polyethylene (PE) piping with a lifespan of over 80 years. The system has also been designed to be ‘hydrogen ready’ for potential future energy solutions.

The council says connections are “progressing well” in Whitecross and California with Avonbridge and Slamannan to follow in coming months.

All council-owned properties in the five villages will have the choice to connect to the SGN gas network. Residents who privately own their homes will also have the opportunity to apply and pay for a direct connection through SGN. To support the transition, SGN has held drop-in sessions in each village, providing residents with information and answering queries about the project.

Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “The extension of the gas network is a game-changer for our rural communities. For years, residents in these villages have faced limited and often costly energy options, but this project provides them with greater choice, increased affordability, and a more efficient heating system.

“We know that rising energy costs are a major concern, and this initiative comes at a crucial time. By offering access to gas heating, we are improving the quality of life for our tenants while ensuring they have a heating solution that best suits their needs. The positive feedback we have received so far, particularly from those like Mr. Ivison, shows how much of a difference this investment is making.”

To ensure tenants had access to the heating solution best suited to their needs, a survey was conducted in 2022 among 720 tenants in off-gas villages, giving them the choice between gas and Air Source Heat Pumps (ASHP). The ASHP option included solar PV panels with battery storage. Almost 130 tenants in off-gas villages have had an ASHP system fitted, future installations of ASHP will be subject to Scottish Government funding being available.

Councillor Meiklejohn added: “Our heating replacement programme is about empowering tenants with real choices. Whether they opt for gas or Air Source Heat Pumps, the key is that they are in control of what works best for their homes and their budgets.”